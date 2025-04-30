We caught up with Buxton micro pub owners who say good beer and community is the focus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Owners of a Buxton micro pub say they love working in the town and with the town.

The Frog in a Bine pub on Cavendish Circus opened in June 2024.

Now, almost a year on partners Cat Crosby and Andrew Adams reflect on a year on a business.

Cat, 49, moved to Buxton from the north east 12 years ago and previously worked in the pub trade 25 years ago.

After Andrew was made redundant the pair decided to try something different and open a pub.

Cat said: “The building, which used to be Wild Blooms Cafe and before that an antiques shop, had been empty for 18 months.

“It’s a gorgeous space and we could see ourselves here.”

Most of the refurbishments were done by Cat and Andrew but the bigger challenges such as installing a cellar room they had help with

Cat said: “We pulled the colours from the gorgeous stained glass windows and used them in the decor.

“We wanted it to be a modern working of an old building.”

Looking back at the almost first year the pair have completed Cat said: “We survived the first winter which is a good thing.

“We wanted to be known for good beer and Andrew has been selecting the ales.”

The Frog uses local breweries such as Thornbridge, Eyam and Weekend Project as well as new beers from other small independent breweries across the country.

There are also wines curated by High Peak Wines in Castleton and nice traditional cider too.

The space upstairs has been used for birthdays, baby showers, comedy nights, lego events and even live music jam sessions.

Cat said: “We are in a great space on Cavendish Circus and we get a mix of tourists and locals in but we are also seeing a lot of locals book us up for events now too which is fabulous and we love being part of people’s big occasions or catch ups.

“This was a big leap for us and a huge change for Andrew who has only ever worked with spreadsheets before, but we love what we are doing and love how The Frog is growing.”