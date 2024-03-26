Try something different this Easter with delicious treats from Kelly Loves
Kelly Choi has been sharing Korean and Japanese flavours for over a decade.
The founder of Sushi Daily - Europe’s leading sushi kiosks - Kelly has introduced her favourite finds from home with the Kelly Loves range of snacks and meals: discoveries made in local stores, down bustling backstreets, around dinner tables, that evoke memories of her childhood.
But each item in the collection has to pass a test: only food good enough for her daughter makes it into the family.
Choose from Kimchi Ramen Noodles https://kellyloves.com/products/ramen-kimchi-noodles
A spokesman said: “We've brought the best of flavours together, mixed with delicious ramen noodles, to create the perfect, light easy-to-make, grab-and-go meal. So versatile, you can eat it as a snack or simply add some extra Korean ingredients to turn it into a meal.”
Seafood Ramen Noodles https://kellyloves.com/products/seafood-ramen-noodles
Following an authentic Korean recipe, each pot contains a generous serving of Seafood Ramen noodle soup. Containing a mix of herbs vegetables, Prawns, Squid, Oysters, Shrimp and delicious cooked ramen noodles in a seafood broth.
All coming together to create a delicious and flavour packed Seafood Ramen Soup - ideal meal on the go.
Senbei Crackers https://kellyloves.com/products/senbei-crackers
Satisfy your crunchy cravings with some Senbei, a classic Japanese cracker snack!
Japanese & Korean Variety Snack Box https://kellyloves.com/products/variety-snack-pack
Contains a full-size bag of each of our three most loved snack bags. The perfect gift Asian food lover gift, or the perfect companion for those movie marathons.