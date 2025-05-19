The Pack Horse in Hayfield features in the 2025 edition of Estrella Damm’s Top 50 Gastropub awards – being named as the 18th best gastropub across the UK.
The rankings, which celebrate the highest standard of pub dining across the country, were launched in 2009 and have become one of the most prestigious industry awards.
These photos show what customers can expect from the pub, which is also listed in the Michelin Guide – will you be visiting over the bank holiday weekend?
1. Pack Horse at Hayfield
The Pack Horse is one of the best places to visit over the bank holiday weekend in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Pride at retaining top 20 ranking
Luke Payne is the chef and co-owner at the Pack Horse. He said: “This is our fourth year in the top 50, and our third year in a row in the top 20. It’s a huge honour for us, because it’s voted for by people in the industry. It’s recognition from our peers, it’s not a popularity contest - this is people in the know giving us their vote of confidence that we’re doing something really positive.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Local pub serving quality food
Luke said that he felt that the combination of high-quality food and a village pub atmosphere was part of the Pack Horse’s success. He said: “I think the thing that separates us from a lot of other places is that we’re still very much a traditional local. We have a core group of regulars that we see every week, and a quiz night every Wednesday - it’s still very much a typical village pub. You’ll see familiar faces, and you can stand at the bar and have a chat with them, whilst we’re still serving this great food around that.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Team at the helm
Luke Payne and Emma Daniels, the pub’s co-owners, are pictured here. Luke said: “It’s a really cool environment, where you can have really high-quality gastropub food, in an environment that is still accessible to all. That’s something that we’ve always strived to keep - this pub has been part of the community for much longer than we’ve had it, so it’s important that we respect that.” Photo: Brian Eyre