These amazing restaurants are among the most booked places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites.
OpenTable has compiled a list of September’s most frequently booked restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including eateries in Matlock, Rowsley and Baslow.
The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these restaurants this autumn?
1. Most booked restaurants to visit this autumn
These are the most booked restaurants to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston
The Dovecote also features in this list. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Devonshire Arms, Baslow
The Devonshire Arms has been popular with diners in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Galleon Steakhouse, St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield
The Galleon Steakhouse is among the most booked places to eat across Derbyshire. Photo: Google