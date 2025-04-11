These 32 cafes have recommended as the best across Derbyshire and the Peak District by locals – perfect to visit on a day trip over Easter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 14:09 BST
If you’re planning a day trip across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the Easter weekend, these cafes should be at the top of your list.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of great cafes – and we asked our readers to recommend their favourites.

Whether you’re visiting Derbyshire this Easter for a scenic hike, or to explore one of its many picturesque towns and villages, there are few better places than the cafes listed here to stop for a drink or a bite to eat.

The full list can be found below – are there any other cafes that you think should be included?

These are some of the best cafes to visit over the Easter weekend.

Jane Kennedy said: “Hackney House, Barlow. Wonderful cafe.”

Debbie Coward said: “The Edensor Tea Cottage, Chatsworth. Fab coffee, delicious home-cooked food and cakes, and supports many local producers. Excellent.”

Richard Heaton recommended the Bridge House cafe at Ambergate.

