Offering a unique double-spouted espresso design, the machine is the perfect gift for creating a romantic Valentines morning beverage, or perhaps a post-date Espresso Martini.

Even better, the machine is just £89.99 and includes 100 free capsules when purchased from lorespresso.com until 19th February. It is also available year round for £109.99** on Amazon AO.com, Argos, Currys, Sainsbury’s and Very.co.uk.

Powered by Philips, the innovative machine is compatible with a broad range of capsules to create a variety of drink sizes to suit every taste. The diverse range includes single or double length Ristrettos, Espressos and Lungos. Coffee lovers can choose from over 20 options including the bestselling Ristretto capsules, an intense blend with complex notes of fresh spice.

The L’OR BARISTA Sublime coffee machine is the perfect gift for a loved one this Valentine’s Day.

What really makes this system stand apart is the ability to take the exclusive L’OR Barista XXL capsules, which contain twice the amount of coffee. These capsules can make a double shot espresso favourite, a larger coffee similar to those you’d get in a coffee shop, or, using the unique double spout on the coffee machine – make two drinks at the same time.

Even better, L’OR’s award winning T3 Best Coffee Machine*** features dual capsule recognition technology, which automatically detects the capsule size and 19 bar brewing pressure for true barista quality.

