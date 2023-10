Shoppers are in for a wickedly delicious treat as Iceland Foods unveils its eerie-sistible collection of Halloween food items, all at fang-tastic low prices, available in-store and online now.

Among the spooktacular Halloween delights, Iceland has an assortment of party foods that will have guests howling for more. And, what’s even more thrilling, is customers can select these delectable treats in an entrancing bundle, ensuring that Halloween celebrations are not only boo-rilliant but also budget-friendly at just £15.

Iceland Foods is the one-stop destination for celebrating Halloween (“Value’ween”) in devilishly delightful style without frightening the wallet. All for just £15, shoppers can pick up the perfect Halloween party food bundle, set to cast a spell on taste buds across the nation. The bundle gives shoppers six party food items and three crisps and/or drink items from the selected range:

Iceland chicken breast fillet strips scarily spicy ghost chilli.

Plus, with brand-new Halloween treats – from the Halloween Cookies & Scream Cheesecake to Ice Cream Pumpkins – and a half price offer on the Swizzels 600g Sweet Treat Tub, party guests will think they’ve died and gone to heaven.

Whether hosting a haunted house party or just indulging in trick-or-treating, The Iceland Land of Halloween is bound to leave a deliciously haunting impression.

“We know the cost-of-living crisis has affected households massively this year, and that’s why we’ve offered as many deals as we can so that family and friends can celebrate Halloween without delving too deep into their wallets. Whether our customers fancy a trick, or favour one of our many treats available at value prices, our 3 for £5 and 3 for £10 are some of the ways we’re trying to go that extra mile.” said Andrew Staniland, Group Buying Director at Iceland Foods & The Food Warehouse.

The full range includes:

Brand New for this Spooky Season

Shoppers can pick-up brand-new Halloween Iceland exclusives for screamingly good prices. Whether cutting Spooky Shapes on the dancefloor, or their dinner plate from Bernard Matthews, customers won’t be able to get enough!

· Iceland Zinger Chicken Mini Fillets (500g, £4.00, or £3.33 in 3 for £10 deal)

· Iceland Scarily Spicy Chicken Strips (500g, £4.00, or £3.33 in 3 for £10 deal)

· Bernard Matthews Spooky Shapes (585g, £3.50, or £3.33 in 3 for £10 deal)

· Iceland Firecracker Wings (750g, £3.75, or £3.33 in 3 for £10 deal)

· Iceland Halloween Cookies & Scream Cheesecake (£5.00, or £3.33 in 3 for £10 deal from 10th October)

· Iceland Halloween Ice Cream Pumpkins (£2.50 or £1.67 in 3 for £5 deal from 10th October)

Sweet Treats

Available from the 10th of October, the Swizzels 600g Sweet Treat Tub is half price and will have trick or treaters queuing round the block.

· Swizzels Sweet Treat Tub (600g, Was £5.50, Now £2.75)

· Scrumptious Sweets (351g, £2.25)

· Trick or Treat Lolly bag (330g, £2.25)

· Cadbury Treatsize (216g, £2.50)

· Cadbury Freddo & Friend Dairy Milk (191g, £2.50)

· Mars Funsize Mars Bar (16 pk, £2.50)

· Mars Funsize Milkyway (15 pk, £2.50)

· Skittles Funsize Fruit (324g, £2.50)

· Barratts Favourites Tub (500g, £4.00)

Halloween £15 Bundle:

Customers can choose from six party food items and three crisp or drink products for a £15 Halloween Bundle to die for.

Party Food

3 for £5 party food – choose from frozen and fresh varieties to suit every guy, girl, and ghoul.

General Merchandise

Customers can create their Halloween dream for less with everything they need to get hosting ready. From Paper Straws to Tombstone Garden Stakes, Iceland will have parties looking boo-tiful. Products are live in store from the 10th of October.

· Halloween LED Lights (10pk, £1.50)

· Halloween LED Lights (20pk, £1.50)

· Halloween Sweet Bowl (£1.00)

· Halloween Pumpkin Carve Kit (£1.00)

· Halloween Gonk Plush (£2.50)

· Halloween Paint your own Skull (£1.50, FWH only)

· Halloween Tombstone Garden Stake (£1.50, FWH only)

· Halloween Balloon Garland (£4.00, FWH only)

· Halloween Hanging Witch Hat decorations (3pk, £1.50)

· Halloween Scratch Art (£2.00)

· Halloween Activity Pack (£1.50)

· Halloween Spooky Silly String (£1.50, FWH only)

· Halloween Glow Costume Pack (£3.00, FWH only)

· Halloween Glow Sticks (£1.00)

· Halloween Face paint (£1.00)

· Halloween Window stickers (£1.00, FWH only)

· Halloween Bunting (£1.00)

· Halloween Paper Streamers (£1.00)

· Halloween Plastic Beaker (£1.00)

· Halloween Paper Straws (10pk, £1.00)

· Halloween Talk Doorbell (£4.00, FWH only)

· Halloween Skeleton In Jail (£12.00. FWH only)