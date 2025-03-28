A study by the Daily Mail, using data from the Office for National Statistics, has revealed the areas of Derbyshire with the best access to a number of different amenities.

Derbyshire Dales was ranked as the best place to live in Derbyshire for a number of metrics – including access to community facilities, dental practices, GP surgeries, parks and play areas and post offices. The area was also rated as England’s pub capital, courtesy of its high number of watering holes.

Chesterfield had the joint highest number of dentists, and also came out on top for access to cash.

When it came to transport, High Peak’s rail links saw it finish above everywhere else in Derbyshire – while Bolsover beat the rest of the county for the number of library facilities.

Chesterfield and Amber Valley were both rated as the worst areas across the county for access to GP surgeries and post offices – while North East Derbyshire residents were found to struggle for ATMs and dental practices.

Erewash was also ranked as bottom of the pile for access to libraries, along with parks and play areas.

The full list of data for each part of Derbyshire can be found below – South Derbyshire and Derby were not included.

Derbyshire Dales ATMs: 49 per 100,000 people. Community facilities: 137 per 100,000 people. Dental practices: 20 per 100,000 people. GP surgeries: 27 per 100,000 people. Libraries: 7 per 100,000 people. Parks and play areas: 199 per 100,000 people. Post offices: 36 per 100,000 people. Pubs: 185 per 100,000 people. Rail stations: 7 per 100,000 people.

Chesterfield ATMs: 100 per 100,000 people. Community facilities: 59 per 100,000 people. Dental practices: 20 per 100,000 people. GP surgeries: 12 per 100,000 people. Libraries: 5 per 100,000 people. Parks and play areas: 121 per 100,000 people. .Post offices: 13 per 100,000 people. Pubs: 95 per 100,000 people. Rail stations: 1 per 100,000 people.