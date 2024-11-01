The most iconic Wetherspoons in the UK have been named - and you can tour them all for around £10,000 per person.

MyUKTour is offering tours of the most notable ‘Spoons boozers across England.

There are two separate tours available; a six-day trip in the north of England and a seven-day trip focusing on the south.

Guests will be taken on a historical trip across the areas, learning about the fascinating stories behind the Wetherspoons pubs and the areas they are located in.

The north of England tour starts at £9,575 for two people, while it’s £10,995 for the south - meaning it would work out at just under £10,000 per person to tour each of the best Wetherspoons in the UK. The tours include a private tour guide and luxury vehicle, as well as 4-star accommodation.

Take a look at the 14 Wetherspoons pubs you can visit below - the most notable in England.

1 . The Chief Justice of the Common Pleas, Keswick MyUKTour says: “The Chief Justice of the Common Pleas began life as a magistrates court and police station. The site is now listed by Historic England as having special interest and still holds the original canopied witness stand and police station cells.” | Google-Jan Beswick Photo Sales

2 . The Velvet Coaster, Blackpool MyUKTour says: “Located less than a stone's throw from Blackpool Pleasure Beach, the iconic “Velvet Coaster” is among the UK’s largest pubs, and was recently awarded the coveted title of “the nicest Wetherspoons.” | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The North Western, Liverpool MyUKTour says: “A grade II listed building designed by the celebrated Liverpool-born Victorian architect Alfred Waterhouse. Known for his eclectic Victorian Gothic Revival style, Waterhouse also designed London’s Natural History Museum.” | Google-The North Western Photo Sales