Team behind award-winning restaurant in Peak District town set to reopen coffee shop in 2025

A coffee shop in a Peak District town is set to open its doors once again in 2025 – after being revived by the team behind an award-winning restaurant.

The team behind Restaurant Lovage in Bakewell have confirmed that they will be relaunching their coffee shop in the town – following a period of closure.

In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Coffee by Lovage is reopening on Bridge Street in 2025. Our original coffee shop from 2020 will be reopening again in the near future.

“We have missed lots of our regular coffee drinkers from Bakewell and the surrounds, and hope you will be visiting us again shortly.”

Coffee by Lovage will open again this year.

Restaurant Lovage, located on Bakewell’s Bath Street, is co-owned by Kate Stephan and chef Lee Smith. It has scooped a series of accolades, including being ranked among Derbyshire’s best places to eat by the authors of the Michelin and Good Food Guides.

Coffee by Lovage adjoined the restaurant space, and was accessed by a separate entrance on Bridge Street.

The venue has even attracted one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, with Tom Cruise – who was in the area while filming for Mission Impossible at Middleton Mine – visiting the restaurant last year.

With Coffee by Lovage set to open again this year, the team are now recruiting a supervisor for the coffee shop. For more information, head to the Lovage Facebook page here.