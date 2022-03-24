Chefs William O'Connell and Jay Fletcher-Clifford.

Take a look inside Buxton's newest restaurant Baileys with these pictures

Popular restaurant Baileys has now relocated from Whaley Bridge to Buxton.

By Lucy Ball
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 9:23 am

The restaurant is now welcoming customers to its new home on The Quadrant.

Our photographer has captured these images showing how it looks inside as well as some of the meals on offer.

And don’t miss out on this week’s paper to find out how you could win a £100 voucher for Baileys.

1. Baileys

For owners Dave Knowles and Steven Wang relocating Baileys bar and restaurant to Buxton was like a homecoming as Dave's nan lived in Buxton for more than 70 years

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

2. A classic

Newly opened Baileys bar and restaurant in Buxton will be serving traditional meals at its Quadrant venue

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

3. Tasty curry

Baileys bar and restaurant Buxton has relocated from Whaley Bridge

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. Cool cocktails

Cocktails and English wines will be served at Baileys bar and restaurant Buxton.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
BuxtonWhaley Bridge
Next Page
Page 1 of 3