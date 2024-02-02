News you can trust since 1852
Take a look inside award-winning Peak District pub – located at the foot of Kinder Scout and named among country’s best gastropubs

A Peak District pub has been ranked among the top 20 gastropubs across the UK – and we stopped by to see why the pub continues to receive national recognition.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 22:44 GMT

The Pack Horse in Hayfield was named the 19th best gastropub in the UK, featuring in the 2024 Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub list. The rankings, which celebrate the highest standard of pub dining across the country, were launched in 2009 and have become one of the most prestigious industry awards.

We decided to visit the pub, which is also listed in the Michelin Guide, to see why the venue has become so popular with tourists – while maintaining the support of their local customers.

These 21 photos offer a glimpse inside the pub – will you be visiting the next time you’re in the area?

1. The Pack Horse

Luke Payne is the chef and co-owner at the Pack Horse, and has been at the pub for seven and a half years.

2. Nearly eight years of progress

Luke said: “I’m a completely self-taught chef, so when we first opened, the menu was very much focused around pub classics. I’ve always had this real love for seasonality, and as my repertoire developed, so did the menu - and we’ve taken all our guests on that journey with us. They’d come in every week and see the next variant of a dish we were doing, and it grew from there really.”

3. Journey for the pub and focus on seasonality

Luke added: “One by one, the classics kind of dropped off the menu, and we became the seasonal gastropub that we are today. It’s lovely to have that national recognition.” Matt Fearnley, Luke Payne and Pedrow Rolin are pictured here.

4. National recognition

