You can try Harry’s go-to Starbucks coffee order yourself ☕

Starbucks has launched a coffee with footballer Harry Kane

The Harry Kane Flat White is inspired by Harry’s go-to coffee order

25p from every cup will be donated to mental health charities

Iconic coffee house Starbucks has confirmed a collaboration with England footballer Harry Kane, with a brand-new coffee being launched.

The brand-new coffee is named the Harry Kane Flat White, which is being delivered by the Harry Kane Foundation and Starbucks to help mental health charities in England.

The launch has been inspired by Harry Kane’s daily coffee of a Flat White, which includes sugar-free vanilla syrup, espresso, and oat drink.

The Harry Kane Flat White launches in Starbuck’s stores Thursday March 13, and will be available on Starbucks’ menu until Wednesday April 30.

25p from the sale of each cup of Harry’s Flat White will be donated directly to the Harry Kane Foundation, which will go towards its charity partners Mental Health Innovations and Bounce Forward.

The two charities work towards transforming a generation’s thinking about mental health, as well as provide additional training, guidance and mental health counsel.

Harry Kane MBE, England men’s football captain and Bayern Munich striker, said: “Grabbing a coffee has always been an essential part of my daily routine. Sometimes it's first thing before training, before a match or when I’m relaxing with friends and family.

Whenever I want a coffee I choose a flat white, it’s part of my routine and it helps me prepare. Football is about dedication, and I take my preparation very seriously, that is something I pride myself on. But those moments off the pitch, connecting with people, socialising and chatting with my teammates have always been important to me.

Thats why I’m so excited to launch Harry’s Flat White in partnership with Starbucks. With 25p from each purchase going directly to charities that support mental health, we’re creating more opportunities for people to connect, talk, and support each other in meaningful ways."

For more information on Starbucks’ menu, please visit its website for more details.