‘Sports enthusiast’ wanted to take over Buxton pub
Punch Pubs is currently advertising for someone to take over The Blazing Rag.
A Punch Pubs spokesperson said: “Are you a community operator looking to run a quirky pub with bags of potential in Buxton?
“Take the reins of the Blazing Rag, a traditional, family-run pub in Buxton, Derbyshire. Known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere, the pub offers guests a quintessential British pub experience, taking pride in its selection of real ales, draught beers and lagers, wines and spirits.” Punch Pubs & Co is a private company that owns and leases around 1,300 pubs in the UK.
Looking at the venue on London Road in Buxton the advert states: “We’re looking for a sports enthusiast as The Blazing Rag also serves as a hub for local sports, with various trophies displayed throughout the establishment, indicating active participation in community leagues and events.
“Entertainment is key, so you’ll take full advantage of the pool table, darts board, and tables designated for cards and dominoes to encourage customer interaction.
“You’ll maximise broadcasts on five television screens showcasing live sports.”
The company spokesperson said: “We’re seeking a people person, restlessly looking for new ways to drive footfall.
“You’ll be passionate about delighting every guest and maximizing the local sports teams and live music, sport, karaoke, entertainment, and diverse weekly events.”
A deposit of £4,000 is required and the annual rent is £16,000 but Punch Pubs say the Forecasted Annual Wet Turnover is £313,888.
The Punch Pubs spokesperson added: “This is a pub with big plans and big potential.
“This is your opportunity to shape the future in Buxton.
“The Blazing Rag is a pub with history, charm, and a bright future ahead.
“With internal and external investment planned, this is your chance to take the reins and be part of something special—creating a standout venue in the heart of Buxton.
“We’re looking for an operator with vision, passion, and the drive to make the most of this exciting opportunity.”
For more information on taking on the venue visit punchpubs.com
