Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pub in Buxton is looking for new people to take the reins and run the venue.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Punch Pubs is currently advertising for someone to take over The Blazing Rag.

A Punch Pubs spokesperson said: “Are you a community operator looking to run a quirky pub with bags of potential in Buxton?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Take the reins of the Blazing Rag, a traditional, family-run pub in Buxton, Derbyshire. Known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere, the pub offers guests a quintessential British pub experience, taking pride in its selection of real ales, draught beers and lagers, wines and spirits.” Punch Pubs & Co is a private company that owns and leases around 1,300 pubs in the UK.

Could you run The Blazing Rag? Photo Punch Pubs

Looking at the venue on London Road in Buxton the advert states: “We’re looking for a sports enthusiast as The Blazing Rag also serves as a hub for local sports, with various trophies displayed throughout the establishment, indicating active participation in community leagues and events.

“Entertainment is key, so you’ll take full advantage of the pool table, darts board, and tables designated for cards and dominoes to encourage customer interaction.

“You’ll maximise broadcasts on five television screens showcasing live sports.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company spokesperson said: “We’re seeking a people person, restlessly looking for new ways to drive footfall.

Looking for someone to take the reins at The Blazing Rag in Buxton. Photo Punch Pubs

“You’ll be passionate about delighting every guest and maximizing the local sports teams and live music, sport, karaoke, entertainment, and diverse weekly events.”

A deposit of £4,000 is required and the annual rent is £16,000 but Punch Pubs say the Forecasted Annual Wet Turnover is £313,888.

The Punch Pubs spokesperson added: “This is a pub with big plans and big potential.

“This is your opportunity to shape the future in Buxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Sports enthusiast' may be the best person for the job. Photo Punch Pubs

“The Blazing Rag is a pub with history, charm, and a bright future ahead.

“With internal and external investment planned, this is your chance to take the reins and be part of something special—creating a standout venue in the heart of Buxton.

“We’re looking for an operator with vision, passion, and the drive to make the most of this exciting opportunity.”

For more information on taking on the venue visit punchpubs.com