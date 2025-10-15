Indian food is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite cuisines – and there are so many great spots to try in all corners around our county.

To help you choose where to go, here are some of the best curry houses and takeaways across the Peak District – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order. Each business is given a rating out of five stars.

1 . The Shalimar - Dale Rd North, Matlock "Fantastic Indian cuisine (Tandoori is the speciality) with charming service. Highly recommended if you are visiting the area." Rated: 4.8 (1,546 reviews)

2 . Alleppey Kitchen "Fantastic. I love this place and every mouthful of food I've had here. Don't come expecting the normal Indian food, this is next level, authentic." - Rated: 4.9 (233 reviews)

3 . Aroma lounge Matlock - 5 Dale Road North, Darley Dale "Excellent food, nicely spiced with generous portions. Attentive friendly staff ensuring that we were satisfied with everything." - Rated: 4.9 (291 reviews)