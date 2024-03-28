Social media influencers Great British Pub Crawl visit 20 pubs in Buxton and this is what they thought
The Great British Pub Crawl came to the town last week and gave their honest opinion on the drinking venues in the town.
Dale Harvey and Holly Booth have so far visited 3,000 pubs up and down the country.
Speaking about drinking in Buxton they said: “Buxton is a beautiful town with plenty of wonderful pubs and stunning buildings to see.
“You can find plenty of great ale houses and craft beer offerings.
“There are some lovely 'date night' spots and over all the whole of the town is very friendly and welcoming.”
The duo visited The Railway, Wye Bridge House, Miltons Tap, Sacro Lounge, Seasons, Red Willow, Beer & Bean, Bar Rene, Buxton Brewery Tap House & Cellar Bar, The Old Clubhouse, Ensana Buxton Crescent, Lubens, Kings Head, The Vault, The Ale Stop, The Queens Head Buxton, Old Sun Inn, The Cheshire Cheese as well as the Swan Inn and The Blazing Rag.
Dale said: “The Railway is a stunning old building which is beautifully furnished.
“The staff are friendly and welcoming as they have a great selection of their own beers both keg and cask.
“A lovely start to the day in a top pub.”
The Milton’s Tap, they said was ‘a lovely little place’ and Season’s had a ‘chilled out vibe with good mix of ages’.
Buxton brewery has been named a ‘great little establishment’ but the smokers outside the Old Clubhouse did not give a good impression.
Dale said: “The Crescent Hotel I don't even know where to start with this place, it's like opening the wardrobe and walking through the door but not into Narnia into Mayfair or Kensington it's utterly stunning.”
The Old Sun Inn was described as a ‘truly historic little gem of a pub’ while The Cheshire Cheese is just as good as the other Titanic pubs going ‘above and beyond in ambience, atmosphere and more importantly beer quality’.
The Queen’s Head had a ‘real eclectic mix of customers, a pool table and a more upbeat, party style vibe’ than the other pubs they visited.
Daled added: “Buxton is a great place that we will definitely be back to see again.”