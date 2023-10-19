Ready to spice up mealtimes: Tesco launches new range of ‘Finest’ curries

Tesco has unveiled a new selection of Finest Indian meals and sauces – perfect for those looking to indulge classic flavours in the comfort of their own home.

The exciting additions cater to modern tastes and contain authentic flavours from India, allowing people to enjoy their favourite meals with restaurant inspired dishes.

For fans of the nation’s most loved curry dish, the Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Masala with Saffron Pilau Rice will not disappoint. Made with succulent pieces of marinated chargrilled chicken breast in a rich creamy tomato sauce and served with saffron pilau rice.

Vegetarians can pick up the Tesco Vegetable Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice as part of the core range, made with cauliflower, green beans, peas, carrot and red pepper in a spiced tomato and cream sauce served with pilau rice.

The Tesco Finest Chicken Ruby with Jewelled Rice takes inspiration from the signature dish of a world-famous restaurant that’s styled on an old Indian Cafe. Made with Tandoori style chicken cooked in a Makhani sauce, this dish combines sweet, savoury, and tangy flavours, delivering both a creamy but fiery taste – offering tastebuds the best of both worlds.

For seafood lovers, the Tesco Finest Prawn Bhuna with Saffron Pilau Rice is the perfect choice. A medium spiced aromatic curry containing succulent king prawns coated in a spicy tomato sauce sweetened with onions and paired with saffron pilau rice.

From mild to wild, the range has something to suit everyone’s spice preferences, from the Tesco Finest Chicken Korma with Butter Cumin Rice; flame-seared chicken in a creamy coconut sauce, to the Tesco Finest Chicken Jalfrezi with Butter Cumin Rice; tender marinated chicken in a hot, spicy, tomato and chilli sauce designed to pack a punch.

Those looking for a happy medium, can pick up the Tesco Finest Chicken Biryani, containing cooked coconut biryani rice with smoky tandoori style chicken marinated in a tomato and yogurt sauce, topped with aromatic spiced and sweet caramelised onion and cranberry.

Finally, no curry would be complete without a selection of dips, and the Tesco Indian Inspired Dip Selection delivers a trio of sauces featuring mango chutney, a tomato & chilli dip, and a raita, to either cool down or spice up each dish.

The range is available now both in-store and online at Tesco.com, and Clubcard Members can enjoy two mains for just £7.50 until 5th March 2024.