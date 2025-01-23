The Duke of York, a characterful pub in the picturesque Peak District village of Flagg is now available for purchase through leisure property specialists Fleurets. The two-storey detached freehold property is on the market for £475,000 +VAT. Tim Martin, Divisional Director of Fleurets North West, commented: “The Duke of York is currently closed, but it has previously operated as a destination food house and leisure site and offers great potential. “Its versatility makes it an exciting opportunity for a wide range of buyers. “An experienced operator may look to re-open the business and develop it as a freehold freehouse, or other potential purchasers may feel that the property is better suited to an alternative use, subject to planning permission and consent.” Previous owners Briget and Gary said it was a with a heavy heart they have decided to leave the Duke of York due to property being sold by the brewery. They said: “We have been lucky enough to call the Duke ‘home’ for eight years and in that time we have met hundreds of customers. “Thank you to everyone for their support and custom over the years. “A huge thank you to our team of staff for all their hard work, loyalty and friendship.” The current team will be moving on to new ventures. The couple thanked their daughters for their hard work and said they were looking forward to their own ventures and a lot less hours. Nestled in the heart of the Peak District National Park, the property has a prominent position on the A515, approximately six miles southeast of Buxton and 15 miles north of Ashbourne and previously ran as an adults only camping pub. A Fleurets spokesperson said: “Previously operating as a popular destination foodhouse with camping and caravan facilities, the site includes a 30-pitch caravan park equipped with electric hook-ups, alongside a 30-pitch campsite featuring dedicated shower and toilet facilities. “It also offers a beer garden, a catering kitchen, and a private three-bedroom flat.” Viewings are though Fleurets North West. For further information or to arrange a viewing contact them on 0161 683 5445 or [email protected].