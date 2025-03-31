Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Peak District pub owner has expressed pride after being shortlisted for a pair of prestigious national awards – with his venues being ranked among the country’s best for their food offering.

Longbow Venues, an independent hospitality business based in the Peak District, was shortlisted in two different award categories at The Publican Awards 2025 – the only company from Derbyshire to be nominated this year.

Longbow currently operates five distinctive venues across Derbyshire, including The Maynard at Grindleford, The George in Hathersage, The Ashford Arms at Ashford in the Water and The Peacock at Owler Bar. The company also recently acquired The Peacock at Rowsley – a luxury boutique hotel with a fine-dining restaurant.

The Publican Awards are widely regarded as the pinnacle of recognition for pub companies in the UK. The awards ceremony, which was hosted by Claudia Winkleman on Wednesday, March 26, highlighted outstanding achievements in areas such as food, service, design and employer practices – as well as recognising businesses that excel in these key areas.

Josh Butler, left, general manager at The Ashford Arms, with Rob Hattersley, managing director of Longbow Bars & Restuarants.

Longbow Venues was one of four finalists for the Best Food Offer award and one of only two finalists in the Best Pub Employer (up to 500 employees) category.

Rob Hattersley, Managing Director of Longbow Venues, said: “While we didn’t take home a win, we are incredibly proud to have been shortlisted alongside such industry heavyweights.

“Being recognised as a finalist at these national awards in Best Food Offer and Best Pub Employer underscores our commitment to excellence and our ethos in putting people before profile, always. This recognition has spurred us on to continue striving for the highest standards in everything we do.”

Stephen Atkinson, Operations Director at Longbow Venues, added: “Being celebrated for our food offering and commitment to our team means a great deal to us. We’ve always believed in a hands-on approach to hospitality, where the quality of food and service go hand in hand. These awards have reaffirmed our belief that a happy, well-supported team is the foundation of great service and experiences for our guests.”

The Best Food Offer award celebrates pub companies that provide premium, locally sourced, and sustainable food – which has been a cornerstone of Longbow Venues’ ethos.

The Best Pub Employer award recognises pub companies that excel in creating an outstanding working environment, offering career progression, staff motivation and employee benefits.