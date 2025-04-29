The Old Nag’s Head in Edale raised more than £1,000 at the special beer festival which took place last weekend, April 25 to 27.

Landlady Jacqui Buckingham said: “It was incredible

“We had such a brilliant turnout and were so busy.”

The pub, which is Grade II listed, dates back to 1577 and became the official start of the trail when the official mapping of the Pennine Way took place 60 years ago.

Jacqui said: “We wanted to mark the occasion because the pub and the Pennine Way go hand in hand.

“We get so many people coming to see us who are doing the trail, it’s a bit like a pilgrimage.”

The Pennine Way is a 268-mile (431 km) long-distance footpath in the UK, follows the backbone of England from Edale to Kirk Yetholm in the Scottish Borders .

A spokesperson for the Pennine Way trail said: “The Pennine Way was the first National Trail in England and is one of the UK’s most famous long-distance walks.

“Opened on 24th April 1965, it paved the way for public access to some of England’s wildest landscapes.”

Jacqui, who has been at the Old Nag’s Head for five years, said: “Since Covid we have seen more people taking on the trail and it’s been great.

“I think one of the things I love about my job is the diversity of people you meet from all over the country.”

The beer festival which attracted more than 1,000 people over the weekend had 31 ales which were purchased from 15 breweries along the Pennine Way.

Jacqui said: “We travelled almost to Scotland to get some of the beer as for us it was a celebration not just of us as a pub but the entire Pennine Way.”

There was live music from the Sheffield Samba Band, as well as a Mainstays rock band from Manchester and Beyond Hope from Edale which were all a highlight for Jacqui.

There was also a raffle and themed merchandise for the occasion which helped boost funds which will be split between Edale Mountain Rescue and Friends of Hope and Edale School.

1 . Pints with pals Pints with pals at the Old Nag's Head beer festvial. Photo submitted Photo: photo submitted Photo Sales

2 . The famous red jackets Volunteers from Edale Mountain Rescue Team at the Old Nag's Head beer festival. Photo submitted Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Tasty snacks Tasty treats at the celebratory beer festival. Photo submitted Photo: submit Photo Sales