Peak District businesses join forces to make coffee-powered beer

A coffee roaster and Peak District brewery, based next to one another, have joined forces to create a new beer containing not one but TWO types of coffee.

Two local businesses have collaborated on a new beer, which is now available to order.

Ground Effect Coffee and Eyam Brewery, neighbours at the Cartledge Business Park in Great Hucklow, near Buxton, have launched the beer called ‘Bring Out Yer Dead’.

Toast to the roast: Chris Berry of Ground Effect Coffee (left) and Eyam Brewery’s Gervaise Dawson (rToast to the roast: Chris Berry of Ground Effect Coffee (left) and Eyam Brewery’s Gervaise Dawson (r
The cappuccino stout, named after a phrase believed to have been said during the village of Eyam’s plague history, launched on September, Saturday 14.

The 4.4% tipple is made with two types of beans, from local coffee roaster Ground Effect Coffee.

Eyam Brewery owner Gervaise Dawson had this to say about the flavour profile:

“I would say it is a lightly sweetened smooth stout with subtle coffee notes,” said Gervaise.

“We brewed a milk stout, which means it has a lactose base to give it sweetness, with a light bittering hop addition to not overpower everything else.

“We cold brewed coffee from Ground Effect, and added that into our conditioning tank before packaging.”

Whaley Bridge resident Chris Berry is delighted for his partnership with Eyam Brewery to take off.

“The beer ‘Bring Out Yer Dead’ contains our Brazilian cerrado arabica beans,” said Chris.

“The beer was then topped off with our newest blend the Mach One Espresso, to celebrate its launch.”

Former helicopter pilot Chris only launched Ground Effect Coffee earlier this year, as detailed in this Buxton Advertiser article, and collaboration, such as this new one with Eyam Brewery, has helped his business take flight.

“Working with Gervaise is great, he is really easy going and open to ideas,” revealed Chris.

“My business has thrived through networking, right back to my first ever customer.

“For me as a new start-up, it is a great help for brand awareness, and publicity through collaboration.

“It is always nice to be part of something new, and hopefully the world loves it too.”

“I think it is very important that local businesses support each other,” added Gervaise.

“And we are delighted to work with Chris at Ground Effect Coffee.”

Buxton pubs can now order the first brew of ‘Bring Out Yer Dead’.

There are plans to bottle the next batch, but this current first brew is cask only.

You can order ‘Bring Out Yer Dead’ beer via [email protected] or 07976 432682.

You can find more about Ground Effect Coffee on their website.

