Peak District: 14 pubs and bars that serve great real and cask ale

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of the best pubs for real and cask ales in the Peak District.
Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. The Anchor Inn
The Anchor Inn, Four Lanes End, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8RB. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 475 Google Reviews). "Great food, good selection of ales and friendly service. What's not to like?"
2. The Blind Bull
The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow, Buxton, SK17 8RT. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 162 Google Reviews). "Great little gastro pub with a cosy feel and good food."
3. Ye Olde Nag's Head
Ye Olde Nag's Head, Cross Street, Castleton, Hope Valley, S33 8WH. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 1,066 Google Reviews). "Excellent pub for real ale and pub food."
4. The Old Cell Ale Bar
The Old Cell Ale Bar, 10 Market Place, Chapel-en-le-Frith, High Peak, SK23 0EN. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 85 Google Reviews). "Very friendly micro pub with a great selection of beers."
