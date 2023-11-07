The Papa Johns menu just got bigger with the launch of its new XL pizza with purpose, the Shaq-A-Roni, developed in partnership with basketball Hall of Famer and Papa Johns board member and franchisee Shaquille O’ Neal.

This year marks the inaugural global Shaq-a-Roni launch for the pizza delivery brand.

Like its namesake, this extra-large-sharing-pizza comes in at a whopping 15.5”, making it the only pizza you’ll want to share with your friends and family this holiday season.

The Shaq-a-Roni is made with Papa Johns fresh, never frozen, six-ingredient dough, which is then covered with tomato sauce, extra pepperoni and extra cheese, before being baked to perfection and cut into eight foldable slices.

Papa Johns launches XXL 15.5” pizza – the Shaq-A-Roni.

The good news doesn’t stop there, however. This big pizza comes with a big heart. Papa Johns is teaming up with Young Enterprise, a non-profit youth organisation part of Junior Achievement Worldwide to help deliver this vision, as the official charity partner of choice to oversee the distribution of funds raised directly in market.

Papa Johns will donate the pound equivalent of $1 from every Shaq-a-Roni pizza sold to Junior Achievement continuing to support its mission to catalyse youth empowerment worldwide.

Leo Martellotto, Chief Development Officer, JA Worldwide commented: “We’re delighted to partner with Papa Johns to extend JA’s global impact all around the world. Our partnership unlocks additional funding and opportunities for JA’s hands-on learning experiences, which help young people build new skillsets and change their mindset. Each local Papa Johns franchise is helping even more youth access learning experiences that empower them to build thriving communities. We look forward to changing more young lives, so that they can make real change in their communities and in the world.”Rebecca Rose, Senior Director of Marketing at Papa Johns has said: “We’re excited to launch the Shaq-a-Roni pizza on our menu made in partnership with our board member and long-standing franchisee, Shaquille O’Neal. The Shaq-a-Roni is one of the biggest pizzas on our menu, so we hope our customers will enjoy sharing the XXL slices with friends and family.

“We’re proud to continue supporting youth empowerment world-wide by donating funds from every Shaq-a-Roni pizza sold to Young Enterprise – a global non-profit youth organisation.”

For the last three years, Papa Johns has raised over $9 million for community organizations through sales of the Shaq-a-Roni pizza. Given its widespread success and the company’s commitment to building up communities, Papa Johns is bringing the pizza global in its fourth year with a pointed mission to support youth entrepreneurs and our future leaders.