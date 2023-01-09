Estrella Damm have released their Top 50 Gastropubs 2023 list – with their academy of experts voting for their favourite venues from all corners of the UK.

The Duncombe Arms at Ashbourne first appeared on the list in 2021, and was named as the 28th best gastropub in the country this year.

Co-owners Johnny and Laura Greenall – who have decades of industry experience – revamped their boarded-up local and opened the venue again in March 2012.

The Derbyhsire pubs were well-received by the authors of Estrella’s guide.

Estrella’s gastropub guide said the pair pride themselves “on serving classic and modern British food of fine-dining quality in warm and relaxed surroundings.

The pub offers a list of around 200 wines – along with regular wine-tasting dinners – and works with producers, huntsmen and breweries in the area to champion local produce and beers.

The guide also praised the venue’s overnight accommodation. Guests can stay at the “luxurious three-bedroomed Garden Cottage, which is located just two miles away from the pub in the grounds of Wootton Hall Estate”, as well as one of the “10 beautiful rooms in the adjacent Walnut House.”

The Pack Horse at Hayfield also made it onto the list at #32, and was described as “a stunner of a pub that serves some equally stunning cuisine.”

Head chef Luke Payne told the guide that “everything we do is driven by my passion to provide a menu that highlights the best seasonal, sustainable, ethically-sourced British produce.

