Next steps for campaigners looking to save The Royal Hotel in Hayfield

Bids to buy the Royal Hotel were being accepted from November 15 so now that deadline has passed what are the campaigners doing to reopen the pub?

The Royal in Hayfield closed in 2023 and since then the popular venue was registered as an Asset of Community Value with High Peak Borough Council.

In June campaigners expressed their interest in buying the property and were granted the moratorium period which would prevent the disposal sale of the Royal for six months to allow such community bodies to come up with a viable bid.

A survey was sent out to residents and businesses in Hayfield in the spring and since then a lot has happened, says campaigner Tim Oliver.

Campaigners are trying to reopen The Royal Hotel in Hayfield. Photo Jason Chadwick

“We are exploring additional funding options including grants, loans and business collaborations.

“We have been working on our business plan developing a community share offer and exploring the potential for a National Lottery Heritage Grant.

“We want to be in a realistic position to bid to acquire The Royal at the end of the moratorium period.”

Tim said there is still much to be done and many development costs will accrue along the way including a conditioning survey, business advice and legal costs.

The Royal Hotel in Hayfield. Photo Jason Chadwick

In a bid to raise funds campaigners held an art auction in October which more than 200 people attended.

Tim said: “We sold everything, which is fantastic, and raised over £3,000.

“Many thanks to all of the Hayfield artists who donated their works.”

The Royal Hotel is closed and vacant after the previous tenant retired upon expiry of their lease.

The hotel is listed at £850,000 plus VAT for the two and three storey detached property.

There are additional outbuildings which are currently used for storage - these have previously had planning permission for conversion to six further letting bedrooms.

Tim said: “We all want to see the Royal Hotel restored to its former glory.

“It was and should be the heart of the village for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“The worst case scenario is if the building is left to deteriorate it could be demolished and the land used for a new development. We can’t let this happen.”

If anyone would like to be involved please contact [email protected]