A pub in Buxton will be re-opening under new management who want to keep the traditional feel of the pub going.

Chez Colton and husband Nick, along with their family will be opening the doors to The Swan on Friday September, 6.

Chez said: “My grandparents used to have a shop here in Buxton so I came as a child, and then lived here for three years while we renovated a house and loved the area.

“Both me and Nick have years of experience working in country and rural food pubs but we knew The Swan and drank in here when we lived here.

Taking over the Swan Inn, Chez and Nick with their daughter's partner Jay Cotton. Photo Jason Chadwick

“So when we saw the lease was up we knew we had to take it on.”

The couple collected the keys on September 1, and the grand reopening will be on Friday September, 6.

Chez said: “We have cleaned the carpets and we have got new curtains but we didn’t want to do too much.

“The charm of the Swan is it is a drinkers pub for locals, it has history in the walls and we want to keep that going and not lose all its character.

“There is nowhere quite like it, The Queens is a place for the young ones to go and have a good time and there are lots of chain pubs or pubs where food is the priority.

“We will be looking to introduce both a breakfast and lunch menu but we want to keep it as traditional as possible and not lose the feel of a people's pub.

“We will be bringing back both darts and dominoes teams and we want to become a hub for the community to come and socialise.”

The pub is bringing back Sky Sports and wants to introduce music on odd nights to complement the quiz and bingo nights which will also be taking place at the High Street venue.

Opening night celebrations will start at 8.30pm with the soulful acoustic sounds of John Page at 8.30 pm, followed by the high-energy performance of The Shindigs starting at 9pm.

Chez added: “Join us for a night filled with great music and good vibes.

“Bring your friends and family to enjoy a fantastic lineup of talented musicians in a lively atmosphere.”