New hygiene ratings issued to High Peak restaurants, pubs and takeaways

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 High Peak food establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Rated 5: Into the Woods at 3 Market Street, Chapel-En-Le-Frith, High Peak; rated on January 26

Rated 5: Wild Kettle Cafe at Hope Road, Bamford, Hope Valley; rated on January 25

Rated 5: Federal Mogul Staff Canteen at Hayfield Road, Chapel-En-Le-Frith, Derbyshire; rated on January 19

Rated 5: Duke's at 19-21 High Street East, Glossop, Derbyshire; rated on January 18

Rated 5: Olive Tree at 9 Concert Place, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on January 10

Rated 5: Bake & Muffin at SK13; rated on January 6

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs: Rated 5: Buxton Brewery Tap House at George Street, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on January 24

Rated 5: The George Hotel at 14 Church Street, Hayfield, High Peak; rated on January 18

Rated 5: The Corner Cupboard at 76 High Street West, Glossop, Derbyshire; rated on January 6

Four ratings have also been issued to local takeaways: Rated 5: New Village Chippy at 79 Dinting Vale, Dinting, Glossop Derbyshire; rated on January 24

Rated 5: Bake it so at 2 Eagle Parade, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on January 23

Rated 5: Forbesy's Food Shack at 77 Dale Road, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on January 17

Rated 5: Fairfield Plaice at 159 Victoria Park Road, Fairfield, Buxton; rated on January 10

