News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
1 hour ago Drake Bell missing: Nickelodeon star reported ‘endangered’ by police
3 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
4 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
4 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
5 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

New food hygiene ratings handed to two High Peak establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of High Peak’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 14:23 BST

The Shady Oak, on Long Hill, Fernilee, High Peak was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 1.

And Southern Fried Chicken, a takeaway at 6 Bridge Street, Buxton, was given a score of four on March 1.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

New hygiene ratings have been issued after inspections by watchdogsNew hygiene ratings have been issued after inspections by watchdogs
New hygiene ratings have been issued after inspections by watchdogs
Most Popular

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online. The ratings are: 5 – hygiene standards are very good, 4 – hygiene standards are good, 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, 2 – some improvement is necessary, 1 – major improvement is necessary and 0 – urgent improvement is required

Related topics:High PeakFood Standards AgencyBuxton