New food hygiene ratings handed to two High Peak establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of High Peak’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Shady Oak, on Long Hill, Fernilee, High Peak was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 1.
And Southern Fried Chicken, a takeaway at 6 Bridge Street, Buxton, was given a score of four on March 1.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online. The ratings are: 5 – hygiene standards are very good, 4 – hygiene standards are good, 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, 2 – some improvement is necessary, 1 – major improvement is necessary and 0 – urgent improvement is required