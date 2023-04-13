The Shady Oak, on Long Hill, Fernilee, High Peak was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 1.

And Southern Fried Chicken, a takeaway at 6 Bridge Street, Buxton, was given a score of four on March 1.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

New hygiene ratings have been issued after inspections by watchdogs