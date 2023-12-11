New boss at Peak District pub plans to shake up the menu and use fresh produce

A pub in Tideswell has a new manager at the helm who wants to celebrate all things local while keeping the traditional feel of the inn.

The George Inn, in Tideswell is now being run by Richard Paxton who has a history of leading pubs across the country.

Rory Wallin and Rebecca Goodwin are still the owners but have taken a backseat from the day to day running of the business.

Richard said: “I’ve been in the pub industry for years and I said I was done with working behind the bar and in the kitchen.

“But then my friend who I have worked with before and I trust his judgement told me at The George Inn in Tideswell and it caught my interest.”

Richard also works at Paxton's Catering and Events and is bringing his years of kitchen experience to the Commercial Road venue.

He said: “I want to change the concept of fresh food.

“The menu is okay but it could be so much better.“I want to elevate it and give guests a gastro-fine dining experience but still have the old-style pub they have come to love.”

Richard says the previous owners used frozen fish and he wants to use fresh fish.

He said: “We live in such a wonderful area for produce and I want to work with the local veg growers and butchers and I’ve said the kitchen will only be using ingredients from within a 40-mile radius.

“There will be hearty meals and themed nights such as Spanish and Indian, as well as cream teas.”

There will also be a shake-up on the drinks side of the pub with Richard saying they will have guest ales, beers and ciders from local breweries as well.

Richard says during next year’s Tideswell Food Festival The George will have a bigger presence in the festival and plans to improve the social media presence of the business.

He said: “I’ve worked in many pubs and restaurants and I understand what we need to be doing so all the regulars don’t need to be worried.

“The George is a perfect pub for locals and walkers and hikers too.

“It’s a new place, a new challenge but I really believe it has the potential to grow and flourish.”

