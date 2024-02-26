Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Gin to My Tonic is a touring drinks festival which is coming to Buxton for the first time in December and there will be cocktails, prosecco, tequila and beers on the menu as well as craft gins.

Paul Hudson-Jones from the Gin To My Tonic said: “Our aim is simple - to celebrate and raise awareness of fabulous craft gins, spirits and distillers, introduce you to new gins, rums and vodkas you may not have discovered before, and let you enjoy tasting samples as part of your tickets from an array on onsite craft distillers all excited to meet with you.

“Sampling is all part of the fun, and we are proud to be regarded as the ‘festival of choice’ for the craft gin industry.

New gin, rum and vodka festival heading to Buxton's Devonshire Dome. Photo Jason Chadwick

“It means we will always have the very best producers ready and waiting to sample with you, which in turn will always ensure you leave suitably inspired and more knowledgeable than before.”

Beyond the sampling room, the festival will have extensively stocked bars with hundreds of different craft gins and spirits to tantalise guests with and for those feeling peckish there will be both hot and cold food as well.There will also be live music and entertainment to raise guests’ spirits.

Early bird tickets are on sale now from as little as £12.50 and include a glass, tote bag, metal straw and explorer’s guide.

Paul said: “The bar itself will operate on a token system for a 35ml measure of gin, garnish and appropriate mixer.

“Tokens are sold in blocks of four but can be shared and split between your group. Cash and card payments are accepted.”

VIP tickets are also available which includes priority access to seats, free welcome drink and free cloakroom as well as a branded pen and tasting card.

The Gin To My Tonic Festival will be on Saturday December, 4 12-4pm and then again at 6-10pm.