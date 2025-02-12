Michelin Guide 2025: Every Derbyshire and Peak District restaurant ranked among the best in the UK

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 12:44 BST
These are the restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District that feature in the 2025 edition of the Michelin Guide – ranking them among the country’s best places to eat.

The prestigious Michelin Stars were awarded at a ceremony in Glasgow on Monday, February 10 – celebrating the best restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are awash with great places to eat, and a number of the county’s restaurants have been ranked among the UK’s best in the 2025 edition of the Michelin Guide.

These are the 10 Derbyshire eateries that come recommended by the renowned guide – winning recognition for their quality ingredients and creative menus.

These are the Derbyshire restaurants that feature in the latest Michelin Guide.

1. Michelin Guide 2025

These are the Derbyshire restaurants that feature in the latest Michelin Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “incorporates international influences for some extra punch.”

2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “incorporates international influences for some extra punch.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Deacon's Bank is the final Derbyshire restaurant to feature in the Michelin Guide - winning praise for their “ambitious dishes with a creative edge.”

3. Deacon's Bank, Chapel-en-le-Frith

Deacon's Bank is the final Derbyshire restaurant to feature in the Michelin Guide - winning praise for their “ambitious dishes with a creative edge.” Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
The Pack Horse in Hayfield is also recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “hearty pub dishes” that come with a “refined edge”.

4. The Pack Horse, Hayfield

The Pack Horse in Hayfield is also recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “hearty pub dishes” that come with a “refined edge”. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictGlasgowIreland
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice