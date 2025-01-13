Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Top TV personality Louis Theroux dined at Deacon’s Bank in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Tom Gouldburn who runs the award winning restaurant was thrilled to welcome documentarian Louis Theroux to his restaurant.

Tom said: “He booked the table in his name, not a fake name, so we knew he was coming.

“He dined off the al carte menu and was lovely to all the staff and servers.”

Louis Theroux dines at Deacons Bank in Chapel-en-le-Frith. Photo submitted

This was head chef Simon Harrison’s second chance to cook for the household name and his family as he had the pleasure of cooking for him during Simon’s time at Lose Hill a few years ago.

Tom said: “It’s incredible to think that such a well-known figure, recognised across the country, chose to visit Chapel to try our food. Needless to say, we’re all thrilled.”

The picture taken of Louis’ visit will hang next to the awards and accolades the restaurant has received since it opened which have included two AA Rosettes and a spot in the Michelin Guide.