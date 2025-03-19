Roy at Dandelion - Speciality Coffee shop on Grove Parade, making up his impressive coffee which secured the coffee shop a place in the 2025 Indy Coffee Guide. Photo Brian EyreRoy at Dandelion - Speciality Coffee shop on Grove Parade, making up his impressive coffee which secured the coffee shop a place in the 2025 Indy Coffee Guide. Photo Brian Eyre
Look inside the Buxton cafe which has made it into the 2025 good coffee guide

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 14:36 BST
An independent coffee shop has impressed the people at the Indy Coffee Guide and secured a spot making it one of the top 120 places to grab a cup of coffee in the country.

Dandelion - Speciality Coffee opened in 2022 and has now secured a spot in the 8th edition of the "England - North, Midlands & East" Indy Coffee Guide published February 2025.

The coffee shop on Grove Parade is run by Roy Jones and fiance Lili Kilford.

And the Buxton Advertiser went to have a look around.

