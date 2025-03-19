Roy at Dandelion - Speciality Coffee shop on Grove Parade, making up his impressive coffee which secured the coffee shop a place in the 2025 Indy Coffee Guide. Photo Brian Eyre

Look inside the Buxton cafe which has made it into the 2025 good coffee guide

An independent coffee shop has impressed the people at the Indy Coffee Guide and secured a spot making it one of the top 120 places to grab a cup of coffee in the country.