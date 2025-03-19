Look inside the Buxton cafe which has made it into the 2025 good coffee guide

Dandelion - Speciality Coffee opened in 2022 and has now secured a spot in the 8th edition of the "England - North, Midlands & East" Indy Coffee Guide published February 2025.
The coffee shop on Grove Parade is run by Roy Jones and fiance Lili Kilford.
And the Buxton Advertiser went to have a look around.
1. Outside on Grove Parade
Roy Jones ouside Dandelion - Speciality Coffee shop on Grove Parade. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The star of the show
Roy Jones and Lili Kilford have made their coffee the main event at Dandelion Coffee. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The shop has been open since 2022
Dandelion - Speciality Coffee shop on Grove Parade has been open since 2022 and now made into the good coffee guide. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Working the barista bar
Roy from Dandelion - Speciality Coffee working the barista machine. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre
