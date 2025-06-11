The Mr Swirly All-in-One Ice Cream, Sorbet & Frozen Dessert Maker - less than £50 if you're quick! | Wowcher

A high-spec frozen dessert maker with no pre-freezing required just dropped to £49 – and it’s perfect timing with summer sun on the way.

With hotter days on the way, now’s the time to grab a frozen dessert gadget that’s built for summer – and Wowcher’s new early bird deal is one of the best we’ve seen.

The Mr Swirly All-in-One Ice Cream, Sorbet & Frozen Dessert Maker has just dropped to £59 – but if you’re quick, the first 50 customers can lock it in for just £49, a huge 62% saving off the usual price of £129.99. It’s one of the most affordable compressor-based ice cream makers available in the UK right now.

Unlike cheaper models that require overnight pre-freezing, Mr Swirly has a built-in compressor, so you can churn ice cream, gelato, sorbet or frozen yoghurt at the touch of a button – no chill time, no fuss. Texture controls let you pick your preferred firmness, and it even has a keep-cool setting that maintains temperature for up to three hours after churning.

The machine also features a clever mix-in function, so you can add chocolate chips, cookie dough, fruit or anything else mid-cycle – no need to stop or open it up. Hosting a party? Mr Swirly can make back-to-back batches with minimal wait time.

Early reviewers have compared it favourably to pricier models like the Cuisinart ICE-100 and Ninja Creami, but this one delivers all the essentials for less than half the cost. And with summer on the horizon, now’s the perfect time to treat yourself to homemade ice cream whenever the mood strikes.

Even once the £49 early bird offer ends, this £59 price still represents one of the best value frozen dessert makers on the market – especially for anyone looking to upgrade their summer setup without spending a fortune.

