I took the waters at Buxton Crescent Hotel and spa - and here’s why you should too

I was invited to take the waters at Buxton Crescent Hotel and Spa and there’s a discount for Buxton Advertiser readers so you can too.

Buxton’s history is built on its waters dating back to Roman times.

And the Crescent hotel run by Ensana has breathed life into the Georgian building and is once again allowing people the chance to step away from the hustle and bustle of daily life and relax.

I visited the hotel when it was a building site but never went back since it had opened and it is every bit as impressive as you think it is going to be.

The Crescent all lit up

My room wasn’t just one room - it was three, a separate living area, bathroom with a roll-top bath overlooking The Slopes, and a bedroom with the biggest four poster bed I have ever seen.

This hotel offers luxury at every level.

It was time for a meal in the 1789 restaurant, aptly named after the year in which William Cavendish, the 5th Duke of Devonshire, completed the historic Crescent.

Head chef James Redmond has made it his mission to support local and all ingredients come from within a 30-mile radius.

A roll top bath with a view of The Slopes.

I am recently diagnosed with celiac and the staff in the restaurant were brilliant helping me to navigate my way around the menu.

If I can offer you any tips it would be to order the lamb - it was delicious.

The next morning brought a trip to the spa which has been awarded a Five Bubble Luxury rating by the Good Spa Guide, according to the Good Spa Guide. This is the highest accolade a spa can receive.

I could have picked a massage or a facial but in Buxton, home of the water I wanted to try something based around the town’s water.

The biggest bed I have ever slept in!

Both the hotel and the spa utilizes Buxton's natural mineral water, sourced from a spring below the building, for its thermal pool and other spa treatments.

I had the underwater jet massage where I was welcomed by the lovely Grace who had a large bath waiting for me and was knowledgeable about the building in its former life and the restoration project too.

She then used a hose to apply water pressure to my muscles, so it was like having a full body massage and she really worked her magic on my aches and knots and I left feeling light as a feather.

You can come to the spa and not have a treatment, you can swim in the pools, there are two inside and one rooftop one.

One of the delicious starters in the 1789 restaurant.

You can relax in the sauna, the steam room, the aroma room and cool off with the ice fountain as well as grabbing a bite to eat in the spa eatery.

We have teamed up with The Buxton Crescent to offer our readers a 10 per cent discount on accommodation, food or afternoon tea and spa day packages, drinks or spa treatments not included.

The discount is subject to availability excluding certain dates and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or promotion.

Discount is only valid for residents of Derbyshire and the High Peak – ID is required as proof of address at time of use.

To use the offer quote Derby10 / Derbyshire Discount when booking.