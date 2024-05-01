Hot off the grill: Aldi launches smashing new burger and it’s 72% less than Five Guys
The all new The Grill Guys Smashburger (£2.99, 340g), exclusive to Aldi, is serving up shoppers a fake-away fix that hits the spot, minus the price tag. Launching in stores nationwide from 1st May.
Bursting with juicy flavour, the new meaty must-have consists of four extra thin beef patties per pack — double the number of patties compared to Five Guys’ two patty burger — all infused with bone marrow for a rich buttery flavour.
Burger lovers can savour the flavour for less and pick up all they need to build a banging burger at Aldi, with ingredients listed below:
Aldi Smash Cheeseburger:
The Grill Guys Smashburger (£2.99, 340g)
Village Bakery Sliced White Burger Buns 6 Pack (£1.29, 300g) - 22p per serving
Emporium Original Cheese Slices 8 Pack (£0.99, 200g) -12p per serving (based on 30g serving for one burger)
Aldi total: £3.33
Five Guys Smash Cheeseburger:
Ingredients include 2 x beef patties topped with American style cheese in white burger bun.
Total: £11.751
The Aldi exclusive The Grill Guys Smashburger is available in stores nationwide and online via Click and Collect from 1st May.