3 . The Joseph Morton, Louth, Lincolnshire

The building of The Joseph Morton in Louth, Lincolnshire is a combination of two warehouses and two houses, all of which were built in the early 19th century. The tallest warehouse of the two was built between 1808 and 1834. It is named after the local ironmonger Joseph Morton, and his name is inscribed on the cast-iron wall plates fixed to the building. | Google Maps