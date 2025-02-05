1 . Ale Stop - Buxton

The first micropub in the High Peak, this is a two-room converted shop off Buxton Market Place. Beer is the main event here, with four changing ales from microbreweries up and down the country, as well as two boxed ciders. The objective is to bring to Buxton beers that are rarely, if ever, seen in the town. The enthusiastic staff ensure a warm and friendly welcome. An eclectic choice of background music on vinyl is played and a log-burning stove is a welcome addition for the winter. Photo: Google maps