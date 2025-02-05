A spokesperson for Camra, the Campaign for Real Ale said: “This is a comprehensive guide to the best beer and pubs across the UK.
“Independent and compiled by beer consumers who are members of the Campaign for Real Ale.”
This is not the full list of Camra 2025 Good Beer pubs, to see all the entries the new book can be purchased via camra.org.uk
1. Ale Stop - Buxton
The first micropub in the High Peak, this is a two-room converted shop off Buxton Market Place. Beer is the main event here, with four changing ales from microbreweries up and down the country, as well as two boxed ciders. The objective is to bring to Buxton beers that are rarely, if ever, seen in the town. The enthusiastic staff ensure a warm and friendly welcome. An eclectic choice of background music on vinyl is played and a log-burning stove is a welcome addition for the winter. Photo: Google maps
2. Buxton Tap House -Buxton
The Tap House is in Buxton’s cafe ́ quarter at the rear of The Crescent. The tap for Buxton brewery, it has four handpumps serving a regularly changing range of the brewery’s cask beers, and up to 16 fonts serve a variety of KeyKeg beers in different styles and strengths. The beers available are listed on the beer blackboard. A varied food menu is also available. The next-door Cellar Bar is also owned by Buxton brewery. Photo: google maps
3. Red Willow - Buxton
Opened in 2017 and located in a former bank in the centre of Buxton this is RedWillow Brewery’s second bar. Original features have been retained such as etched windows and the mahogany glass office alongside a new bar and mezzanine area. Four of the brewery’s cask ales are served on hand pumps on the bar and cider is Hogan’s. Live music plays weekly. Photo: google maps
4. Old Cheshire Cheese - Castleton
Excellent traditional village inn offering six cask beers from local brewers. A central servery separates the restaurant and the bustling bar area, and the names of landlords since 1746 are inscribed on the low wooden beams. Accommodation is offered in 10 en-suite rooms. Home-made food is served every day. Walkers are welcome, with dogs allowed in the bar. Photo: google maps