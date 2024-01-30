High Peak pub and restaurant named among the best gastropubs across the UK at prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Pack Horse in Hayfield has placed at number 19 in the “Estrella Damm” Top 50 Gastropub Awards.

Owner and chef Luke Payne said: “Well, there it is, our third year in the @top50gastropubs, our second year in a row in the top 20.

“What an honour and a privilege it is to be among our peers, voted for by the industry, it will always be humbling and surreal.”

Luke Payne chef at The Pack Horse has made it to the Gastropubs top 20 for 2024. Photo Jason Chadwick

Since taking on the venue seven years ago Luke and the team have won a string of awards including being named as one of the top 100 and then 50 restaurants in the Michelin Guide.

Luke has taken the pub on a culinary journey since he took over.

He said: “We started with a traditional pub menu but we then branched out a little and followed a seasonal menu.

"We are pushing the boundaries and serving only seasonal and locally produced food having built up a repertoire of flavours throughout the year.”

The Pack Horse in Hayfield. Photo Jason Chadwick

A spokesperson for the 2024 awards said: “The Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards are voted for by the hospitality industry.

“It is a list of the best places to eat chosen by your peers, meaning these highly acclaimed venues are being recognised as being the best in the business by the most influential people.

“How do you get your gastropub on the list?

“There is no short cut. You have to run a great food pub all of the time.”

Luke said: “We have never been cooking to get in the guide but preparing food with love and care."We are in a great location just at the foot of Kinder and so with great views and great food we hope more people will make the journey to come and see us in the future.