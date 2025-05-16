And one of the many great things to do is of course eating a meal ‘alfresco’ and dreaming we’re in the south of France or Italy.

The term comes from the Italian "al fresco," meaning "in the fresh air" and is always a popular way to enjoy meals during pleasant weather.

But where should we go this spring and summer to take advantage of the warm weather? Here are some of the best places to enjoy alfresco dining around the Peak District, according to Google reviews left by diners.

We’d love to hear your favourite places to dine and why. Get involved and join the debate on our social media channels. (Restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.)

1 . The Packhorse Inn, Bakewell "Great food, brilliant service, lovely outside dining area."

2 . The Merchant's Yard, Buxton "Relaxed atmosphere friendly attentive staff and fantastic food. Can't wait to go again."

3 . The Anchor Inn, Buxton Classic pub serving British eats & cask ales amid woodsy decor, plus a beer garden and open log fires.