The Foodies Festival 2025 brings great food, music and celebrity chefs to venues across the UK | NationalWorld

Judge Jules, Blue and Bake Off winners head to Wollaton Park for Foodies Festival – with 50% off tickets on Wowcher

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Running from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 June 2025, the Nottingham leg of the UK’s biggest touring food festival will feature live cookery demos from MasterChef and Bake Off stars, street food from around the world, and headline performances from Judge Jules, The Wanted 2.0, and Blue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Save up to 50% on tickets with Wowcher

Standard adult tickets for Foodies Festival are usually priced up to £36, but Wowcher is currently offering:

These discounted tickets are valid for any single-day entry and are available nationwide.

Live music across the weekend

See Judge Jules at Food Festival 2025

Each day at Wollaton Park will conclude with a headline set from a major act:

Friday 27 June – Judge Jules

– Judge Jules Saturday 28 June – The Wanted 2.0 (featuring Max George and Siva Kaneswaran)

– The Wanted 2.0 (featuring Max George and Siva Kaneswaran) Sunday 29 June – Blue

Local artists and tribute acts will also perform throughout each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirmed chefs in Nottingham

The Chefs Theatre will host an impressive line-up of culinary stars, with a focus on recent Bake Off and MasterChef talent. Nottingham visitors can see:

• Matty Edgell – Great British Bake Off Winner 2023

• Andy Ryan – Great British Bake Off 2024 contestant

• Fateha Khanom – MasterChef 2024

• Ritchie Stainsby – MasterChef: The Professionals 2024 finalist

• Alex Webb – MasterChef: The Professionals champion

• Nigel Barden – BBC Radio London food presenter

• Eloise Durrant – from Channel 4’s Extreme Cake Makers

• Oliver Dunn – also known as Oli the Choc

• Kat Buckley – creator of The Baking Explorer

• Christiaan de Vries – Great British Bake Off 2024 finalist

• Nigel Brown – of the Nigel Brown Cookery Academy

Each chef will take to the stage for live demos, tastings, and meet-and-greet opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What else is on at Wollaton Park

• Cake and Bake Theatre – demos and tips from expert bakers

• Drinks Theatre – cocktail masterclasses and wine tastings

• Street food avenue – dishes from over 50 vendors

• Kids Cookery School – hands-on cooking sessions for children

• Artisan producers – from chutneys to cheeses, spirits to sauces

• Fairground rides and live entertainment – for all ages

Event details

• Location: Wollaton Park, Nottingham NG8 2AE

• Dates: Friday 27 to Sunday 29 June 2025

• Opening hours: 11am to 9pm (daily)

For full chef and music line-ups and to plan your day, visit foodiesfestival.com