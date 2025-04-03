Foodies Festival Nottingham 2025: half-price tickets, headline acts and top TV chefs at Wollaton Park
Running from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 June 2025, the Nottingham leg of the UK’s biggest touring food festival will feature live cookery demos from MasterChef and Bake Off stars, street food from around the world, and headline performances from Judge Jules, The Wanted 2.0, and Blue.
Standard adult tickets for Foodies Festival are usually priced up to £36, but Wowcher is currently offering:
These discounted tickets are valid for any single-day entry and are available nationwide.
Live music across the weekend
Each day at Wollaton Park will conclude with a headline set from a major act:
- Friday 27 June – Judge Jules
- Saturday 28 June – The Wanted 2.0 (featuring Max George and Siva Kaneswaran)
- Sunday 29 June – Blue
Local artists and tribute acts will also perform throughout each day.
Confirmed chefs in Nottingham
The Chefs Theatre will host an impressive line-up of culinary stars, with a focus on recent Bake Off and MasterChef talent. Nottingham visitors can see:
• Matty Edgell – Great British Bake Off Winner 2023
• Andy Ryan – Great British Bake Off 2024 contestant
• Fateha Khanom – MasterChef 2024
• Ritchie Stainsby – MasterChef: The Professionals 2024 finalist
• Alex Webb – MasterChef: The Professionals champion
• Nigel Barden – BBC Radio London food presenter
• Eloise Durrant – from Channel 4’s Extreme Cake Makers
• Oliver Dunn – also known as Oli the Choc
• Kat Buckley – creator of The Baking Explorer
• Christiaan de Vries – Great British Bake Off 2024 finalist
• Nigel Brown – of the Nigel Brown Cookery Academy
Each chef will take to the stage for live demos, tastings, and meet-and-greet opportunities.
What else is on at Wollaton Park
• Cake and Bake Theatre – demos and tips from expert bakers
• Drinks Theatre – cocktail masterclasses and wine tastings
• Street food avenue – dishes from over 50 vendors
• Kids Cookery School – hands-on cooking sessions for children
• Artisan producers – from chutneys to cheeses, spirits to sauces
• Fairground rides and live entertainment – for all ages
Event details
• Location: Wollaton Park, Nottingham NG8 2AE
• Dates: Friday 27 to Sunday 29 June 2025
• Opening hours: 11am to 9pm (daily)
For full chef and music line-ups and to plan your day, visit foodiesfestival.com