Having been established during the COVID lockdowns by Esther Morrison of Paprika – The Food Consultancy, Foodie Friday became a firm favourite for High Peak residents and visitors alike as street food flavours from across the globe were showcased.

Now on April 5, Foodie Friday will be returning to Millers Bar, home of New Mills FC at Church Lane in New Mills. Kicking things off will be Pit Stop from The Curry Den who will be the first trader, bringing a mix of Indian and shawarma fusion flavours. The event is back with a new team, who are determined to build on the success of previous years.

Simon Evans from the Foodie Friday team at Millers Bar said: “I am excited to get underway as we have a fabulous programme of flavours and traders for this spring and summer to tempt the taste buds of all those living in and visiting New Mills.”

From Greek, Spanish, Indian, Mexican fusion, pizza, Japanese, Korean, and Sri Lankan to good old Pie and Mash, all the food vendors are heading to New Mills as Foodie Friday returns. Photo submitted

There will be a mixture of returning local traders such as Cyprus Kouzina, Korean Grub Club, Osaka Local, Crescent Catering, and The Flatbread Kid coming back. There will also be new street food to showcase with a first appearance for traders including El Españolito, All Fried Up, El Chappo, Just Gyros, and Colombo Street – with more hopefully to come on board as the season progresses.

Simon said: “There’s flavours to suit everyone from Greek, Spanish, Indian, Mexican fusion, pizza, Japanese, Korean, and Sri Lankan to good old Pie and Mash. So we hope good food lovers will come and try out the food over the next few months, and support local small businesses at the same time.”

The events will run every Friday and food starts from 5pm. It will be family friendly and dogs on leads are also welcome. Simon added: “There’s local beers from Torrside Brewing available too, so it’s a real celebration of global and local food and drink here in New Mills. We can’t wait to welcome visitors old and new.”