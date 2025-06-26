Fil-Ay or Fil-et? New McDonald's research finds that a third of Brits have been saying it wrong all along

Filet-O-Fish fans will be seeing double from July 1st as a new Double Filet-O-Fish® becomes available in restaurants nationwide.

Just in time, McDonald’s is putting the Fil-LAY/ Fil-LET debate to bed for fans after new research reveals the extent of ‘mispronunciation fear’ for UK diners.

The poll of over 2,000 UK adults found this to be a common mistake with a third (33%) of Brits pronouncing the Filet-O-Fish® incorrectly. Opting for Fil-LET instead of the correct pronunciation Fil-LAY.

And it’s not just everyday diners who get it wrong—even Simon Cowell famously called it a “fish burger” during a 2016 X Factor audition, prompting a quick correction from Nicole Scherzinger, who reminded him it’s the Filet-O-Fish®. The moment lives on as a reminder that even the most confident among us can stumble over tricky pronunciations.

The new research from McDonald’s has discovered that this nervousness extends while beyond just the Filet-O-Fish®. In fact, one in five (21%) admit to avoiding certain dishes in restaurants because they can’t pronounce them confidently, with Gen Z diners (28%) the most likely to play it safe when faced with ordering a tricky menu item.

This is why McDonald’s is settling the score in the days before the new Double Filet-O-Fish® becomes available in restaurants nationwide, getting fans ready to order with confidence. With twice the taste and two delicious Pollock fish patties in crispy breadcrumbs, melted cheese and creamy tartare sauce, the new Double is encased in a steamed, fluffy, pillowy bun, to give fans more of what they love.

Keen to avoid fans potentially missing out, McDonald’s has enlisted the support of pronunciation and etiquette expert - Grant Harrold, former Royal Butler. On Wednesday, 3rd July, Grant will be advising customers on the correct pronunciation of the favoured filet, while sharing his expert tips on menu item pronunciations, all on his social media page (@the_royal_butler).

Grant Harrold, The Royal Butler, says: “Mispronunciation fear is leading nearly half (45%) of Brits to miss out on important culinary experiences, as fear of embarrassment prevents them from ordering dishes they want to try. I'm partnering with McDonald's to help bring that fear to an end, so fans don't miss out on all the delicious delicacies they might love but aren't sure how to pronounce.

“That's why, on 3rd July, I'll be sharing expert advice on how to navigate mispronunciation fear and tips on how to politely order those tricky menu items. It's time to say yay to Filet!”

Brits top ten mispronounced menu items:

1. Bruschetta (broo-SHET-a/broo-SKET-a) 62%

2. Acai (A-KAI/ah-sigh-EE) 53%

3. Pho (FOE/FUH) 53%

4. Gnocchi (NOCK-ee/ NYOH-kee) 52%

5. Croissant (kruh-SANT/ KWAH-sohn) 38%

6. Charcuterie (char-CUE-ter-ee/ shar-COO-ter-ee) 37%

7. Filet-O-Fish® (Fil-LET/Fil-LAY) 33%

8. Quinoa (KWIN-oh-ah/KEEN-wah) 29%

9. Espresso (ex-PRESS-oh/ es-PRESS-oh) 22%

10. Mojito (MO-JEYE-toe/ mo-HEE-toe) 15%

To celebrate the launch, Tuesday, 1st July will see fans get their hands on the Double for a discounted price. For one day only, the Double Filet-O-Fish® will be available for just £2 exclusively via the McDonald’s App – less than half price!

McDonald’s has taken vintage character, Phil A. O’Fish out of retirement - 50 years since he was created - to put the pronunciation debate to bed once and for all, and unite Filet fans in now-viral Facebook group, The Filet-O-Fish® Facebook Society of 2012. In just a few days, the previously dormant group has racked up almost 3,000 members after fans flooded there in their schools, sharing fin-tastic anecdotes about their love of The Filet-O-Fish®.

Now, McDonald’s is looking for the biggest fan to take over from Phil A. O’Fish’s role as the admin of the Facebook group. The lucky fan selected will be in with a chance of winning exclusive merch, MyMcDonald’s Rewards points, and of course the role of The Filet-O-Fish® Facebook Society of 2012 group admin.

You can catch the Double Filet-O-Fish® in restaurant and via the McDonald’s App from 11am am from the July 1st onwards.