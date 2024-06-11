FieldGoods and Days launch limited-edition Euros bundle ⚽
Introducing the limited-edition FieldGoods Euros Bundle featuring enough chilli nachos and beer for four created in collaboration with Days Brewing Co, ready in a matter of minutes.
For a seamless, stress-free match-day experience with your teammates, simply heat in the oven a double portion of FieldGoods rich and smoky Slow Cooked Beef Chilli, pile on the crispy tortillas and top with the jalapenos, cheddar cheese and lashings of hot sauce, all provided.
Crack open a couple of cold cans of Day’s Scottish Pale Ale - 100% beer but with 0% alcohol – and you’re ready to go. Match-day perfection!
Available for next day delivery nationwide, this limited-edition Euros Bundle will be available from www.fieldgoods.co.uk from 10th June for just £25, serving four.
C’monnnn!
