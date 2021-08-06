Family celebrates 40 years behind the bar at New Mills pub

Terrance Wild picked up the keys for The Fox Inn on July 31, 1981 and his family are still in charge of the premises four decades later.

Although Terrance’s name is still above the door it is his daughter Melanie Wild who now takes on the everyday running of the pub.

On Saturday the pub held a party to mark the milestone with a live band, disco and karaoke to add to the ruby celebrations.

Forty years after taking on the Fox Inn in New Mills, Terry Wild and daughter Melanie with Jack, Annice and Lily from the third generation of the family to work there

Melanie said: “We reached out to some of the old faces who have moved away and we had people from Cornwall and Wales come back to help us celebrate which was great.”

Back in the 1980s the pub was run by Terrance and wife Freda, but now Melanie runs the Brookbottom pub with her son Jack and her two nieces, making them the third generation to work there.

And Melanie added: “I have so many happy memories in the pub.

Terry Wild forty years after taking on the Fox Inn

"When we first took over we had morris dancers come over on Boxing Day and we had about 30 people. Now 40 years on its a part of our tradition and we can get 300 or more people come to see them."

Melanie, 53, says one of the charms of the pub is it is timeless.

She said: “We’ve had people return to the pub and say it hasn’t changed in the years they have been away so it was like coming home.

"We’ve kept the decoration the same and only recently added a jukebox.”

Terry Wild behind the bar forty years after taking on the Fox Inn

Over the years the menu has grown to offer a wider selection but the heart and soul of the place has stayed the same.

The pub is a firm favourite with passing walkers as well as members of the community and Melanie said: “I love this job.

"Not only is it great working with my family but it also great talking to people who come in for a drink or something to eat.

“You never know who you are going to see or what their story will be. I wouldn’t swap my job for anything.

She added: "It’s a milestone for any business to make it to four decades and even more so for a pub where the industry has been in decline for several years and we have had to face the challenges and closures of lockdown too so I’m really pleased.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us since we took over in 1981 and here’s to many more years to come.”