Eyes on the fries: McDonald’s is giving away free fries to new app customers

Fries lovers rejoice, as McDonald’s is giving away FREE Fries with any purchase to new customers when they download the McDonald’s App and sign up to MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

And that’s not all. On Friday 6th and Friday 13th of October, McDonald’s is hosting its first-ever ‘Rewards Power Hour’ over on its Instagram channel, where anyone who has opted-in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards can play the day’s challenge, and win themselves a portion of free Fries too.

To play along, App users need to sign up for MyMcDonald’s Rewards and will need to follow McDonald’s UK on Instagram. Followers need to keep their eyes peeled for the Rewards Power Hour announcement and participate in the challenge to be in with the chance to win.

On Friday 13th October, McDonald’s will be raising the stakes even further and offering Rewards points to lucky winners, meaning customers can get more of the things they love.

Get the app and enjoy free fries.

With MyMcDonald’s Rewards, customers can enjoy more of the food they love for free when certain point milestones are hit, and until Sunday 22nd October, new Rewards customers receive the added bonus of delicious, crispy Fries for free with any purchase made via the McDonald’s App.

There are some amazing Rewards available for customers to treat themselves to when points milestones are hit.

When customers reach 1,500 points, they can choose between menu items including small Fries, a Hash Brown, a regular Cold Soft Drink or a Side Salad. With 2,500 points, a Double Cheeseburger, Vegetable Deluxe or Apple Pie is on the cards and when 4,000 points is hit customers can choose between menu favourites like 6 Chicken McNuggets®, a Big Mac® or a Filet-O-Fish. When customers reach the 5,500 points milestone, they can choose from a Mighty McMuffin®, a McSpicy ®, a Double Quarter Pounder® with Cheese or a McCrispy®.

There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.

Customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading the McDonald’s App via Google Play or the Apple App Store here, signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.