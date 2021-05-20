Dog owners recommend these great days out in Derbyshire

The lifting of lockdown also means that visitors can go back inside pubs and cafes, but it’s not always the case if you have your pet pooch in tow.

Dog-friendly holiday provider Canine Cottages has compiled a handy guide about where you can take dogs for exercise and which refreshment stops they will be welcome at.

Using data sourced from TripAdvisor reviews, they put together an online tool to provide pet owners with information for the perfect day out.

Shannon Keary, Digital PR Manager at Canine Cottages, said: “With so many more people looking to explore what’s on their own doorstep with their dogs this summer, it’s fantastic to see the sheer number and diversity of places that welcome dogs across the country; hopefully this can only continue to grow.

“We hope that our Dog-Friendly Index tool helps to highlight the top spots for dog owners to visit near them, as well as highlight some hidden gems they may not have been aware of.”

1. Poolsbrook Country Park Jeff from Kingston upon Hull writes on TripAdvisor: "Good location for walkers or dog walkers. Disabled friendly too. Walk around the lake is enjoyable." Photo: Rachel Atkins Buy photo

2. Elvaston Castle MaisyMoo8, from Swadlincote writes: "Extremely peaceful walk on a Sunday morning (busy in the afternoon), with the dog, who absolutely loves this place, I have been going here for 45+ years and still enjoy it." Photo: submitted Buy photo

3. Crich Tramway Village Elle C writes: "The kids loved riding the tram, waving to passers by, and we LOVED the woodland walk and the sculptures and games. It was also easy to have our dog with us on lead, and food was available." Photo: Submitted Buy photo

4. Shipley Country Park Simon C from Derby writes: "Loads of parking. Huge area with plenty of good paths and beautiful views. Excellent areas for children. Very dog friendly." Photo: Rachel Atkins Buy photo