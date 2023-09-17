Create irresistible bakes with the New Ta-Da! Fruit Fillings range

The home-baking experts, Ta-Da! have unveiled a delicious new range of fruit fillings, perfect for home bakers looking to add a simple pop of flavour to their creations.

Wild Berry Fruit

The line-up features Strawberry, Dark Cherry and Wild Blueberry fillings which are packed with whole fruit pieces, whilst the Lemon Creamy filling has a real zesty burst and a deliciously smooth texture.

From giving a fruity twist to Chelsea Buns, to an easy topping for cheesecake, or as a filling for classic Victoria Sponge, the new fillings are all super versatile.

Sure to become a store-cupboard staple for every type of baker, the range contains no artificial flavours, is suitable for vegans and is ready to use straight from the pouch.

The baking musts are just £2.80.

They are also freeze-thaw stable, so you can bake your favourite creations with the fruit filling, then freeze to enjoy later!