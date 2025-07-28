Column: Wentworth Woodhouse Blooms for Inaugural RHS Flower Show

The landmark event, replacing the long-standing Tatton Park show, marked the Royal Horticultural Society's first major flower show in Yorkshire, promising world-class horticulture against a truly grand backdrop.

Gardening, often hailed as a balm for the soul, took centre stage here, offering a vibrant testament to its myriad benefits. Beyond the obvious aesthetic pleasure, nurturing a garden provides significant physical and mental health advantages. Studies, including those by the RHS, consistently link regular gardening to reduced stress levels and improved wellbeing. The act of engaging with nature, feeling the soil, witnessing growth, and harvesting produce can be profoundly grounding and offer a sense of accomplishment often lacking in modern life. It’s a low-impact exercise that burns calories, improves dexterity, and can even lower blood pressure. For many, gardening is a mindful escape, a space for quiet contemplation and connection with the natural world. Community gardening initiatives across the UK further highlight the social benefits, fostering connections and creating shared green spaces that enrich entire neighbourhoods.

This year's RHS Flower Show Wentworth Woodhouse was a veritable feast for the senses, showcasing innovative design and horticultural excellence. A key highlight was the RNIB Legacy Garden, designed by Paul Hervey-Brookes, which earned a coveted Gold medal and the "Best in Show" award. This deeply tactile garden offered a profound experience of living with sight loss, engaging visitors through texture, sound, and contrasting forms.

Another gold medalist, Lee Bestall’s "Hazelwood Barn – Reimagined," demonstrated just how a small space can be transformed sustainably, featuring 99% reclaimed or repurposed materials and an innovative planting medium made from construction waste.

The show also celebrated emerging talent with the Young Designer Gardens, where Luke Coleman's "Drakkar's Drift," a Gold-medalist inspired by Scotland's Scandinavian ties, took home the RHS Young Designer of the Year award. Visitors could also explore "The Macmillan Legacy of a Lifetime Garden," a peaceful, reflective space, and "Buglife: Habitat Mosaic," which won Best Long Border. The Floral Marquee, bursting with displays from 52 growers and nurseries, offered a stunning array of plants, with Dibleys Nurseries winning Best Exhibit for their streptocarpus and begonias.

Unique features abound, including the RHS Teenage Dirt Park, a planted green space inspired by BMX Rotherham's young people, and "RHS Rhubarb by Candlelight," transporting visitors into the heart of Yorkshire's Rhubarb Triangle. With a focus on wellbeing, sustainability, and the sheer beauty of gardening, the RHS Flower Show Wentworth Woodhouse was a powerful reminder of the enduring allure of plants and the profound impact they have on our lives.

It was an inspiring celebration that encouraged everyone, from seasoned horticulturists to budding beginner, to embrace the joy of cultivating their own green haven.

