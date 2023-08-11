Chippy takeaway on the decline: Tesco champions a comeback for the British staple

New research from Tesco has revealed that one of the nation’s favourite takeaway dishes – fish and chips - is in decline.

More than half the nation (55%) say that they have cut down on how often they enjoy the meal, with one in five saying that it is something that they now indulge in once a year or less.

And it’s rising costs that could be the driver for this change in some of the nation’s behaviour. Almost three quarters of people (74%) say they have noticed the price of fish and chips - which currently stands at an average of £11.05 - increasing over the last 12 months. So much so, almost seven in ten people (68%) who have cut back on the meal say it is to save money, and more than one in ten takeaway fans (13%) have swapped their fish supper out for something lower cost.

Despite this, the UK’s appetite for fish and chips remains strong. Over half (52%) of the nation say they love the taste, 41% of people cite it as their go-to treat meal, and 40% say that it’s a nostalgic British staple. When people do place an order at the chippy, cod (58%) is the overwhelming favourite fish, followed by haddock (24%).

However, less than half of the nation (45%) have tried to recreate a fish and chip takeaway at home. 18% say that they don’t know how, 16% say they lack the skills, and 11% worry that once they have bought the ingredients, it will end up being just as expensive as a takeaway version.

To help prevent the much-loved classic from falling out of favour, Tesco Executive Chef Jamie Robinson has revealed how people can opt to make a top tier chippy tea at home.

Jamie Robinson, Executive Chef at Tesco comments on the decline of fish and chips: “The fish and chip supper is a quintessential British treat. Think tender cod encased in a crunchy, golden batter, paired with fluffy-centred chips.

“I love visiting my local takeaway, but for a change every now and again it can be easy and cost efficient to recreate it at home.”

Jamie Robinson’s fakeaway top tips:

Fish and chips made easy

Even though fish and chips are traditionally battered and fried, this doesn’t mean that you need a state-of-the-art deep fat fryer to pull them off. A delicious, battered coating can also be achieved through “dredging” your ingredients. For the chips, simply coat your potato wedges in beaten egg whites before placing in the oven for thirty minutes.

For the fish, beat two eggs with a dash of milk and in a separate bowl, combine flour and breadcrumbs with a pinch of salt. Cover the fish with the breadcrumb mixture before submerging in the eggs. Coat the fish with breadcrumbs once more before spraying evenly with vegetable oil and baking in the oven for fifteen minutes.

Cheap as chips

Although traditional takeaway fish and chips, are commonly associated with either cod or haddock, in fact any firm white fish will do - with some cuts coming in far cheaper. For example, why not try basa or hake. These ready-to-fry fish are not only delicious but are also readily available and often at a lower cost.

Opting for frozen fish is another way to cut costs without compromising on quality. It also often costs less per portion and is a more sustainable choice, helping you to cut down on your household food waste.

Maximum flavour for all the family

For the perfect finishing touch to your ‘fakeaway’, serve the dish with a wedge of lemon, or better yet, a lovely lemon herb tartare sauce. The slightly acidic lemon acts as a flavour enhancer, beautifully complementing and brightening the “briny” notes present in seafood.

F-hake and chips

And while it’s not traditional takeaway fare, being armed with a fish alternative means you’ll be ready to cater for any occasion or diet. Why not try the Tesco Plant Chef Fish-Free Goujons so no matter the diet or preference, everyone can enjoy the traditional British favourite.